U.P. to get more CBG plants in near future: Union minister

Expressing hope that Uttar Pradesh will soon become one trillion dollar economy, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said relentless efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath have given a new momentum to the economic growth in the state. Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressing an event in Gorakhpur on March 8. (HT photo)

Puri also said Uttar Pradesh was on top in the implementation of Centre’s schemes and would play a pivotal role in making India 5 trillion dollar economy under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. He was addressing a gathering at Dhuriya Par here after launching compressed bio gas (CBG) plant.

As per him, currently Uttar Pradesh has 10 CBG plants and in near future the state will have 100 such plants that will play a crucial role in resolving stubble problem and making farmers self-reliant. The Union petroleum minister said in past 10 years, the Modi government had given 18 crore LPG connections and currently 32 crore people, including 10 crore women in rural areas, have LPG connections.

He said CBG plant is an initiative towards making rural areas self-reliant in energy sector and to increase income of farmers. Moreover, Puri praised the Uttar Pradesh CM for introducing green hydrogen policy.