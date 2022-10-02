UP to host 4-day annual Road Congress from October 8

Uttar Pradesh will host a four-day 81st annual convention of Indian Road Congress beginning October 8. The convention will be inaugurated by union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference on Saturday the PWD minister Jitin Prasada said it was after 11 years that UP will host annual convention of Indian Road Congress. “The event is being organised since 1934 and UP will host for the fifth time. More than 2500 delegates from India and abroad will attend, including 200 from UP,” said Prasada.

“Under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as ‘Expressway Pradesh’. The new technology has reduced carbon emissions by around 5 million tonnes in the state. In order to achieve the chief minister’s goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2027, the infrastructure and roadways have a specific role to play,” he said.

He said there would be several technical sessions that would have discussions on issues that hinder work such as how to check cost overrun and identifying blind spots. Defence minister Rajnath Singh would also attend the concluding session. Union minister of state General VK Singh will also be present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The participants will also have a chance to learn about the spiritual and cultural features of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura, and other places.

The congress was earlier held in Uttar Pradesh in the years 1937, 1985, 1995, and 2011. “During the event, there will be a session dedicated to UP in which we will present our best works,” said Prasada.

“There will be 19 technical sessions in all. It will be particularly effective for subjects like new road construction technologies, infrastructure, and good, affordable, long-lasting, and safe roads,” he said. According to the minister, engineering students would also benefit greatly from this convention and can participate too.