UP to launch statewide school vaccination drive from April 20

: A statewide school-based Tetanus-Diphtheria (TD) vaccination campaign will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh between April 20 and 30, the health department said on Sunday.

Children will be kept under observation for half an hour after receiving the vaccine. (For representation only)

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State immunisation officer Dr Ajay Gupta said eligible schoolchildren will be given the DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus) booster dose to strengthen immunity and prevent the spread of infection at the community level.

The target is 23,62,548 children for the DPT dose, 22,88,593 for the TD vaccine for 10-year-olds, and 18,72,242 for the TD vaccine for 16-year-olds across the state. The campaign will be carried out in all government and government-aided schools. During the drive, students of class 1 will receive the DPT-2 booster dose, students of classes 4 and 5 will receive the TD-10 vaccine, and students of classes 10 and 11 will receive the TD-16 vaccine.

National health mission general manager Dr Manoj Shukla said children who have not received a TD booster shot earlier can still be given the TD-10 or TD-16 vaccine. He said vaccination usually has no side effects, though mild fever may occur in some cases, for which medicine will be provided by the ANM. Children will be kept under observation for half an hour after receiving the vaccine.

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