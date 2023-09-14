U.P. to organise Sanskrit Talent Search Competition for language promotion

To promote Sanskrit language in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise a Sanskrit Talent Search Competition.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This competition will serve multiple purposes, including fostering a greater interest in Sanskrit among students, identifying exceptionally talented Sanskrit scholars, and offering them financial assistance to nurture their academic pursuits.

The competition will take place at three levels: district, division, and state. Students ranging from grade 6 to postgraduation could participate. Currently, the district level talent search competitions are underway, spanning all districts within the state, and have seen an enthusiastic response from students.

Division level competition will be held between September 20 and 29.

Vinay Srivastava, director, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, said, “Presently district-level talent search competitions are being held which are covering various aspects of Sanskrit, including Sanskrit song talent search, Sanskrit reading talent search, and Sanskrit general knowledge talent search, among others.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Srivastava said, “The participants who secure first and second place at the district level can participate in the division-level Sanskrit Talent Search Competition. For this, an online eligibility examination will be held, and participants can apply until September 16. Those who pass the division-level eligibility examination will be eligible to participate in the state-level Sanskrit Talent Search Competition, scheduled between September 20 and 29.”

He said, “The division level online eligibility examination will include Sanskrit songs (youth category) along with Sanskrit speech, Sanskrit dictation, Sanskrit drama, etc. at the state level. Successful participants at this level will be able to enter the state-level talent search competition.”

The director further mentioned that participants who achieve first place in the district-level competition will participate in an online eligibility exam for the state-level talent search. This exam will take place between October 5 and 12. Those who succeed in this exam would be allowed to participate in the state-level Sanskrit talent search competition, which will be held on October 28 and 29 . Successful participants in the Sanskrit talent search competition, which has three rounds, will be honored with cash awards from the institution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The successful participants at district level will receive a first prize of ₹1,000, a second prize of ₹800, and a third prize of ₹700. In the divisional-level competition, participants will receive a first prize of ₹3,000, a second prize of ₹2,000, and a third prize of ₹1,000.

In the state-level competition, successful participants will receive a first prize of ₹11,000, a second prize of ₹7,000, a third prize of ₹5,000, and a consolation prize of ₹3,000 for three participants.

Moreover, participants will be provided with certificates of participation, eligibility certificates, Sanskrit books, and reimbursement for travel expenses for participating in the district and state competitions, and a memento at the state level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON