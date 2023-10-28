UP to update infra of govt ITIs in minority, SC-dominated areas

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on an action plan to update the infrastructure of government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) located in minority- and scheduled caste-dominated areas and equip them with modern facilities. The government is actively engaged in the construction of new classrooms, theory rooms, and meeting halls for ITIs at Nanpara (Bahraich), Secunderabad (Bulandshahr), Chhanbe (Mirzapur) and Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar). (For representation)

Towards this effect, the government is actively engaged in the construction of new classrooms, theory rooms, and meeting halls for ITIs at Nanpara (Bahraich), Secunderabad (Bulandshahr), Chhanbe (Mirzapur) and Jewar (Gautam Buddha Nagar).

Funds for the same have been provided by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Nirman Sahkari Sangh (UPRNSS) and Rural Engineering Department. These works are primarily planned to be completed in two phases, and the total estimated cost for these projects is ₹11.9 crore. As a part of this, an initial instalment of ₹6.02 crore has been approved.

An amount of ₹2.65 crore has been approved in the first instalment for the essential construction and repair works at ITIs in Chhanbe and Jewar, under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP).

An allocation of ₹3.37 crore has been given to the ITIs Nanpara (Bahraich), Secunderabad (Bulandshahr) and other minority-dominated development blocks. Similarly, ₹6.02 crore has been released by the Yogi government as the first instalment for the construction and improvement works in ITIs of four other regions, according to a government release.

The initial installment of funding will be used for various construction activities in campuses, including establishing smart classrooms, workshops, and theoretical classrooms, setting up IT labs, meeting halls, boundary walls, main gates, guard rooms, interlocking roads, CC roads, and maintenance of administrative buildings.

The remaining funds will be utilized for organizing workshops and other educational activities. All construction work will be completed by the middle of the financial year 2023-24.

