U.P. tops nation with 45 lakh enrolments in Veergatha 4.0

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called on state officials to prioritise innovative strategies for revenue enhancement and efficient allocation of budget funds, ensuring optimal utilisation across all departments. During a series of high-level meetings on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for rigorous weekly, biweekly, and monthly reviews to track progress and accountability. CM Yogi said that U.P. has collected over ₹ 1.16 lakh crore in revenues so far this fiscal year, nearing the ₹ 2.7 lakh crore target. (File photo)

CM Yogi said that U.P. has collected over ₹1.16 lakh crore in revenues so far this fiscal year, nearing the ₹2.7 lakh crore target. This includes substantial contributions from GST/VAT (around ₹64,000 crore), excise ( ₹26,000 crore), stamp and registration fees ( ₹17,700 crore), mining ( ₹2,000 crore), and transport (over ₹6,300 crore).

He underscored the potential of the state’s 31 lakh GST-registered traders, directing officials to seek further opportunities for revenue growth while strengthening vigilance to combat GST evasion. Enhanced activity from disciplinary units and mobile squads was also recommended. He said the responsibilities of officers must be clearly defined, and postings should be based solely on merit.

Alongside revenue measures, the CM addressed budget utilisation, noting that with seven months of the fiscal year 2024-25 passed, it is crucial for departments to meet their spending targets. He urged ministers in charge to monitor departments that have used less than 55 percent of allocated funds. He also reviewed the status of funds received from the central government and emphasised the importance of timely submission of utilisation certificates to ensure continued financial support.

Looking forward, CM Yogi highlighted the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as a key event requiring focused preparation. All departments were directed to prioritise projects related to the Mahakumbh, with the chief secretary’s office ensuring ongoing monitoring. Given the influx of devotees expected to visit other prominent sites like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vindhyavasini Dham,CM Yogi called for a thorough review of facilities and security at these locations to accommodate both tourists and pilgrims effectively.

In a bid to strengthen regional economic initiatives, the CM further called for more registry offices in Gautam Buddha Nagar and faster development within the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). The goal, he said, is to maintain the state’s credit-deposit (CD) ratio, which has reached 60 percent, and to ensure this ratio is matched in every district.

CM Yogi also praised the impact of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in boosting local crafts and enterprises, calling for a district-wise review of its current status to meet demand and increase exports. Additionally, he urged swift distribution of tablets and smartphones to youth under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, intending these devices to serve as resources for information on government schemes.