UP: Two illegally run schools sealed in Prayagraj, 16 served notices
As part of the crackdown started by district education department on schools being run illegally in Prayagraj recently, two such schools have been closed down in Jhunsi area while 16 others in Kaurihar development block have been served notices in trans-Ganga area of the district, say officials aware of the issue.
Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said on Saturday Little Angel School and Holy Angel School located on Chhatnag Road in Jhunsi were sealed for functioning sans any permissions by the Basic Education Board of the state as needed. Following the implementation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, all schools need to adhere to the set norms by the government to be able to operate.
BSA Tiwari said teachers of all Basic Education Board-run schools have been warned to intensify their efforts to enrol new students on priority. “Orders have also been given to all block education officers to identify and close down the schools which are being run in violation of the RTE norms,” he added.
“A list of illegally run schools operating in their development block has been sought from the BEOs so that action can be taken against them,” Tiwari said. The BSA said an FIR would be lodged against operators of illegal schools as part of the crackdown.
Meanwhile, notices have also been served to 16 unrecognised schools in Kaurihar development block. Block education officer of Kaurihar Om Prakash Mishra has warned of lodging an FIR against the managers if the illegally run schools are not closed immediately.
The schools that have been served notice include secondary school at Mendara, Matabadal Junior High School at Pure Ghasi, Rama Educational Institute at Bhiti Anapur, Swami Ramharsh Junior High School at Paraspur, RN Public School at Paratpur, AB Higher Secondary School at Dubra.
Also, Pranjal Public School at Kasari, Satyam Shivam Shubham Inter College at Tikri, KS Memorial School at Dasapur, SP Public School at Moosepur, GD Public School at Rampur, BS Inter College at Atrampur, Ramsurat Rajkali school at Rasoolpur, Alim Memorial Junior High School at Rasoolpur, Shyama Vidya Mandir at Rasoolpur and Shri Mahadev Higher Secondary School, Kaurihar, have been served notices.
AAP will push Punjab into further debt if it stays in power: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Taking a jibe at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for ordering an investigation into about ₹3 lakh crore debt accrued by the state over the last several decades, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked him whether he will also order an investigation into the ₹7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days.
Punjab logs 21 new Covid infections
Punjab logged 21 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its positivity rate to 0.18%. As per the medical bulletin, released by the state health department, SAS Nagar had the highest number of new cases (7), followed by Ludhiana 5, and Amritsar and Patiala with three cases each. The positivity rate of SAS Nagar was 2.05%, Ludhiana 0.13%, Amritsar 0.24% and Patiala 0.67%. Punjab has so far recorded 7,59,615 Covid-19 infections and 17,748 deaths.
Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.
Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant
Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of ₹22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.
