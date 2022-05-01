Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Two illegally run schools sealed in Prayagraj, 16 served notices
lucknow news

UP: Two illegally run schools sealed in Prayagraj, 16 served notices

BSA, Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said on Saturday Little Angel School and Holy Angel School in Jhunsi area were sealed for functioning sans any permissions by UP Basic Education Board
A teacher taking class in a primary school in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
A teacher taking class in a primary school in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As part of the crackdown started by district education department on schools being run illegally in Prayagraj recently, two such schools have been closed down in Jhunsi area while 16 others in Kaurihar development block have been served notices in trans-Ganga area of the district, say officials aware of the issue.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said on Saturday Little Angel School and Holy Angel School located on Chhatnag Road in Jhunsi were sealed for functioning sans any permissions by the Basic Education Board of the state as needed. Following the implementation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, all schools need to adhere to the set norms by the government to be able to operate.

BSA Tiwari said teachers of all Basic Education Board-run schools have been warned to intensify their efforts to enrol new students on priority. “Orders have also been given to all block education officers to identify and close down the schools which are being run in violation of the RTE norms,” he added.

“A list of illegally run schools operating in their development block has been sought from the BEOs so that action can be taken against them,” Tiwari said. The BSA said an FIR would be lodged against operators of illegal schools as part of the crackdown.

Meanwhile, notices have also been served to 16 unrecognised schools in Kaurihar development block. Block education officer of Kaurihar Om Prakash Mishra has warned of lodging an FIR against the managers if the illegally run schools are not closed immediately.

The schools that have been served notice include secondary school at Mendara, Matabadal Junior High School at Pure Ghasi, Rama Educational Institute at Bhiti Anapur, Swami Ramharsh Junior High School at Paraspur, RN Public School at Paratpur, AB Higher Secondary School at Dubra.

Also, Pranjal Public School at Kasari, Satyam Shivam Shubham Inter College at Tikri, KS Memorial School at Dasapur, SP Public School at Moosepur, GD Public School at Rampur, BS Inter College at Atrampur, Ramsurat Rajkali school at Rasoolpur, Alim Memorial Junior High School at Rasoolpur, Shyama Vidya Mandir at Rasoolpur and Shri Mahadev Higher Secondary School, Kaurihar, have been served notices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann whether he will order an investigation into the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days. (HT File)

    AAP will push Punjab into further debt if it stays in power: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

    Taking a jibe at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for ordering an investigation into about 3 lakh crore debt accrued by the state over the last several decades, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked him whether he will also order an investigation into the 7,000 crore loan taken by his government in just 40 days.

  • With 21 patients recovering from the disease, Punjab’s active Covid case count stood at 191. (HT Photo)

    Punjab logs 21 new Covid infections

    Punjab logged 21 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its positivity rate to 0.18%. As per the medical bulletin, released by the state health department, SAS Nagar had the highest number of new cases (7), followed by Ludhiana 5, and Amritsar and Patiala with three cases each. The positivity rate of SAS Nagar was 2.05%, Ludhiana 0.13%, Amritsar 0.24% and Patiala 0.67%. Punjab has so far recorded 7,59,615 Covid-19 infections and 17,748 deaths.

  • A health worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

    Maharashtra reports 169 new Covid cases, no death; active count now 995

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said. The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843. There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said. On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.

  • Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Karnataka ties up with Israel's ISMC to set up $3 billion semiconductor plant

    Karnataka government on Sunday signed an MoU with Israel-based ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited for setting up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the state with an investment of 22,900 crore ($3 Billion). Additional Chief Secretary in the department of IT, BT Dr EV Ramana Reddy on part of Karnataka and Director of ISMC Ajay Jalan signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio in the state, was asked to resign by BJP leaders for failure to stop Patiala violence despite intelligence inputs in advance. (HT Photo)

    Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out