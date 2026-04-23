UP universities to mark Gujarat foundation day with garba, health camps, rallies

LUCKNOW State universities across Uttar Pradesh are gearing up to celebrate the foundation day of Gujarat on May 1 with a wide array of cultural, social, and health-oriented programmes. The celebrations are being organised following guidelines issued by governor and chancellor of state universities, Anandiben Patel.

Campuses will be buzzing with various other activities, including fashion shows, ‘Bapu Bazaar’ exhibitions, film screenings and sports competitions. (Pic for representation)

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The festivities will feature traditional Gujarati ‘garba’ and ‘raas’ performances across campuses.

Universities have been directed to conduct cleanliness drives, host HPV vaccination camps across the five villages they have adopted and organise two-wheeler rallies, foot marches (padyatras), read the order from governor secretariat. HT has a copy of the detailed guidelines.

Additionally, ‘TB Poshan Potli’ (nutritional kits for tuberculosis patients) distribution programmes will be organised in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas. Students will be taken on guided visits to nearby temples, forests, historical sites, dairies, sugar mills, prisons, old-age homes and orphanages.

Educational excursions to the borders of neighbouring states or countries are also on the mandated agenda. Furthermore, colleges and universities, including government and aided institutions, have been instructed to host events specifically dedicated to girls and daughters.

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{{^usCountry}} Campuses will be buzzing with various other activities, including fashion shows, ‘Bapu Bazaar’ exhibitions, film screenings and sports competitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Campuses will be buzzing with various other activities, including fashion shows, ‘Bapu Bazaar’ exhibitions, film screenings and sports competitions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In connection with the discussion regarding the aforementioned points, a meeting was convened at ‘Karmayogi Bhawan’ (located within Jan Bhawan), under the chairmanship of the officer on special duty to the governor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In connection with the discussion regarding the aforementioned points, a meeting was convened at ‘Karmayogi Bhawan’ (located within Jan Bhawan), under the chairmanship of the officer on special duty to the governor. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

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