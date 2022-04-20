UP universities to upload teacher, student data on ABACUS portal

The higher education department has decided to link various aspects of students and teachers with state level Academic Bank of Credit ABACUS-UP portal.

Officials said this will be used to approve various works of students and teachers and added that the move is in line with the aim to ensure better implementation of the new national education policy (NEP).

The state level Academic Bank of Credit ABACUS-UP portal is part of NEP.

All higher education institutes that come under the preview of NEP-20 have also been asked to upload data of students and teachers on the ABACUS-UP portal, officials said.

“Grants to be approved by the department for research and development scheme will be allowed to only those colleges, whose data of students and teachers enrolled under NEP 2020 will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” reads a letter written by additional chief secretary Monika S Garg to all vice chancellors of universities and director of higher education on April 19. “Work including procedure for exit and re-entry of students admitted under NEP-20, verification of academic records of students, grants to be approved by the department for research and development scheme will be allowed to only those university departments, whose data of students enrolled under NEP and teachers will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” the letter said.

“Grants to be sanctioned by the department for Center of Excellence and other schemes will be allowed to only those universities, whose data of students enrolled under NEP 2020 and all teachers of the university will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” Garg said in her missive to vice chancellors.

“Under the Career Advancement Scheme, college teachers will be promoted on the basis of data uploaded on the ABACUS-UP portal. Verification and approval of state level teacher award application and various levels will be done on the basis of data being uploaded on the portal,” Garg said in her letter.