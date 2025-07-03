UP uses AI, drones, and satellites to stop illegal mining

: The Uttar Pradesh government is now using modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and satellites, to stop illegal mining and the illegal transport of minerals in the state. Officials said that more than 21,477 vehicles involved in illegal transport have been blacklisted. They are used to measure the length, width, and depth of mining sites. This helps the government know exactly how much mining has taken place. (For representation only)

To monitor mining vehicles, the state has set up 57 smart check gates with help from the transport department. These gates use AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, along with Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) sensors, to detect overloaded vehicles and stop them.

The directorate of geology and mining is also using satellite images and digital mapping tools like Google Earth, Arc-GIS, and LISS-IV data. These tools help them find illegal mining areas and also discover new zones with untapped minerals.

A special lab called the remote sensing lab (PGRS Lab) is working on making geological maps and watching over approved mining areas. To improve tracking of mineral transport, the government is installing GPS devices in vehicles under the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS). These GPS devices follow the AIS 140 standard and send real-time data to the VTS system.

They provide alerts if a vehicle goes off-route and give full reports to catch illegal activity. Also, for the first time, transporters are being registered as official stakeholders to make the system more transparent. Drones are also playing a big role.

They are used to measure the length, width, and depth of mining sites. This helps the government know exactly how much mining has taken place. Drones are also used to check how much mineral is stored and to mark out areas for legal mining.

The new system has improved transparency and has stopped the operations of illegal mining groups. Officials said that this strong and smart use of technology is helping protect the environment and improve governance. Uttar Pradesh’s methods are now being seen as a model for other states to follow.