Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for forests, environment, zoological gardens and climate change, Arun Kumar, inaugurated the state-wide Van Mahotsav by planting a bael sapling on the Gayatri Shaktipeeth Temple premises in Bareilly and another in Badaun.

UP minister Arun Kumar at the Van Mahotsav event on Wednesday (HT Photo)

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On the occasion, the minister urged people across the state to plant more trees and care for them properly, saying environmental conservation, ecological balance and the secure future of coming generations depend on large-scale plantation and maintenance of saplings.

Around 2,000 participants at the Van Mahotsav were distributed grafted saplings of mango, tulsi, pomegranate, guava, drumstick (moringa) and several other species.

At Kukrail, V Hekali Zhimomi, principal secretary, environment, forests and climate change, planted a Gular (Cluster Fig) sapling in the ‘Navagraha Vatika’ (a garden dedicated to the nine celestial bodies).

Sunil Chaudhary, principal chief conservator of forests, Uttar Pradesh, planted a Peepal sapling.

During the event a ‘Mango Bhandara’ themed ‘Aam Bahar Aapke Dwar’ was also organised.

To encourage the planting of indigenous mango varieties, a native mango sapling was presented as a memento to each participant, who then took a pledge regarding the planting, care, protection, and irrigation of the saplings.

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{{^usCountry}} The principal secretary, environment, forests and climate change, and the principal chief conservator of forests honoured several individuals with mementos. These included representatives of voluntary organisations working on the ground; Shri Nandkishore, a villager recognised for outstanding work in environmental and forest conservation; and Kamlesh Kumar, the forest range officer of Kukrail, who retired on June 30. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The principal secretary, environment, forests and climate change, and the principal chief conservator of forests honoured several individuals with mementos. These included representatives of voluntary organisations working on the ground; Shri Nandkishore, a villager recognised for outstanding work in environmental and forest conservation; and Kamlesh Kumar, the forest range officer of Kukrail, who retired on June 30. {{/usCountry}}

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The list of planets and plants associated with the Navagrahas include Sun (Aak), Moon (Dhak), Mars (Khair), Mercury (Latjeera), Jupiter (Peepal), Venus (Gular), Saturn (Chhokar), Rahu (Doob or Bermuda grass) and Ketu (Kush), said Shitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Forest Division.

Forest officials, local residents, students, representatives of voluntary organisations, and nature enthusiasts planted 200 saplings of various species.

The state has planned to plant 35 crore saplings in 75 districts on a single day in July. The date for plantation will be decided within a week, keeping the monsoon report for the month in view.

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