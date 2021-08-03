Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP varsity dept head, assistants booked over student’s death

On the basis of the father’s complaint, the head of the home science department and her assistants were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Gorakhpur’s senior superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar P, said the student went to the university on Saturday to take an examination but her body was found hanging in a storeroom later in the day

The head of the home science department at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) University in Gorakhpur and her assistants have been booked on charges of murder after the body of a third-year student was found hanging in the institute, police said on Monday.

Gorakhpur’s senior superintendent of police, Dinesh Kumar P, said the student went to the university on Saturday to take an examination but her body was found hanging in a storeroom later in the day. A panel of doctors conducted a post-mortem on Saturday, which stated that the death was due to “asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging”, there was no injury marks on the body, the SSP said.

The student’s father, however, alleged murder and refused to cremate the body till an FIR was filed. On the basis of the father’s complaint, the head of the home science department and her assistants were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, said Kumar.

On Monday, the student’s body was cremated.

DDU University vice chancellor Professor Rajesh Singh said the university would recommend a probe by a retired high court judge with three university employees as members.

up news
