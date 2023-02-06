U.P. will be growth engine of ‘New India’, says ex-bureaucrat

Ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS)-2023 to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, senior officials and intellectuals in Gorakhpur initiated a discussion with youngsters regarding the advantages of the summit on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In two brainstorming programmes, they called upon the youth to grab opportunities reaching them. Speaking at a programme at DDU Gorakhpur University, retired IAS officer and current president, AIIMS, Gorakhpur, said, “The youth of Uttar Pradesh should feel honoured that they are part of the fastest growing economy in country with 11 percent growth rate.”

While talking to the students, he said U.P. would become the growth engine of ‘New India’. Verma stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intensive efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh had projected itself as the most favourable destination for investment in the past six years.

He added that there seemed to be a race among investors to avail opportunities to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Verma emphasised skill development of the youth and said the young generation would get the maximum benefit of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pavan Agarwal, the chief executive officer, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), said seeing the response from industrialists, possibility of investment of ₹25 lakh crore in the state could not be ruled out. Previously, the target was ₹10 lakh crore investment in the state which was revised to 17 lakh crore, he added at a programme held at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University.

Dean faculty of arts at DDU, prof Ajay Singh and chief development officer Sanjay Meena attributed the overwhelming response from investors to the stable law and order situation in the state.