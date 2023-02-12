U.P. will soon emerge as growth engine of India: Minister

Union minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the digital progress of Uttar Pradesh in the last six years has been unprecedented and the state would soon become the growth engine of India.

“Under PM Modi, India has become a ‘producer, not a consumer’ of technology. 5G is an example of this. And the way Uttar Pradesh is working in the IT sector, it is certain that the state will also become the growth engine of Producer India,” he said on Saturday.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a special session on ‘IT, ITES & Data Centres: serving the world’ on the second day of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) here.

The minister went on to say “Earlier, I used to hear from IT sector investors that they wanted to invest in Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, as they thought technocrats and land could be easily found there. However, today, UP has emerged as one of the preferred investment destinations.

Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of higher education and IT electronics, said that the IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector, especially among the developing countries, was a fast-emerging new sector. The UP government, he said, is determined to promote the IT and ITES sector in particular.

Highlighting the state government’s new initiatives to promote the IT sector, Upadhyaya urged investors to invest in U.P. assuring them of all government support.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Sukhveer Singh of VueNow Infotech Pvt Ltd said the firm was setting up 7,500 edge data centres with an investment of ₹13,500 crore to do away with geographical imbalance in availability of data network or signals. “All data centres will be functional in the next four years,” he said.

He further said the data centers to be set up in UP would be based on a technology that would ensure 40% less power consumption. Praising the state government’s support Singh said, “Yogi Adityanath is Mr Myth Buster.”