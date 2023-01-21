UP women activists demand sacking of wrestling body chief

A number of women’s organisations and social workers from Uttar Pradesh voiced their support for the ongoing protest by women wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and demanded that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh, who was accused of sexual misconduct, be immediately removed from the position.

The joint statement issued by Indian Women’s Federation, All India Democratic Women’s Association, All India Progressive Women’s Association, National Alliance of People’s Movement and Sanjhi Duniya, among others, said the incidents of harassment of women players were shameful. “Recently a minister in the Haryana government was also accused of harassment by women players. But the state government did not take any action,” it read further.

“In a patriarchal society, it is a difficult journey for women and young girls to leave home and become sportspersons. If such incidents happen, families will be scared to send their girls into sports,” read the statement.