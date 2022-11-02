Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.:17 PCS officers promoted to IAS

U.P.:17 PCS officers promoted to IAS

lucknow news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST

Under Secretary, Government of India, Pankaj Gangwar said, the state civil services officers of Uttar Pradesh have been promoted to IAS under Regulation 5(1) of the said regulation in consultation with the state government for the select list of 2021 on probation till further order.

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Department of Personnel and Training on Tuesday promoted 17 Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) against the vacancies determined by the Central government.

The PCS officers promoted to the IAS rank are Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, Kamta Prasad Singh, Ram Sahay Yadav, Atul Singh, Ram Singh Verma, Manjulata, Alka Verma, Santosh Kumar, Sunil Kumar Singh, Chitralekha Singh, Satish Pal, Madan Singh Garbyal, Bipin Kumar Misra, Rekha S Chauhan, Anil Kumar Singh, Reena Singh and Ratnesh Singh.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
