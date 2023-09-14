UPCC president to have new team soon

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president may soon get his new team, with the party likely to set up its nearly 100–110-member new executive committee by the end of this month to give a boost to preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Though the Congress may have to share seats with other major partners of the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, it is getting ready on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

There are indications that the UPCC may give final touches to the new executive committee after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled at Hyderabad on September 16 and 17.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, who has already declared that the party will reconstitute the new executive committee this month, has reasserted that the UPCC’s mew executive committee would be constituted soon. “We hope to constitute the executive committee this month. There will be discussions on the issue with senior party leaders after the CWC to be held at Hyderabad, Telangana. We can’t say anything about the size of the committee at this stage,” said Rai on phone from Mau.

If those associated with the exercise are to be believed, the new UPCC executive committee may have more vice presidents, though the total number of executive committee members may be lesser this time. A general secretary will be made in charge of a division. Uttar Pradesh has 18 divisions and larger divisions may have more than one general secretary in charge. A secretary will be in charge of every district. “The UPCC’s new executive committee will be smaller in size than the previous one initially having about 57 members. Later, the UPCC executive committee’s size was increased to nearly 126 members. We hope to keep the size of the executive committee to 100-110 members this time,” said UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav, adding the UPCC had eight vice presidents earlier and the total number of vice presidents may go up.

It may be mentioned that the UPCC was earlier divided into six zones. A zonal president was made in charge of every zone. The zonal system has been discontinued now. The UPCC will have the same organisational structure that it used to have before the division of the state party into six zones. Besides constituting the new executive committee, the UPCC may revamp the district party units soon.

