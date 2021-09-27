Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UPCC to stage statewide protests today, seeking withdrawal of cases against party leaders

We have videos covering the MP’s visit, from his arrival at the venue to the time he left the place, showing there was no assault on the MP, says Tiwari
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 08:04 PM IST
BJP MP Sangaml Lal Gupta after a clash between BJP and Congress activists, in Pratapgarh, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

LUCKNOW The clash between Congress and BJP supporters during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela in Sangipur block of Pratapgarh district was snowballing into a major controversy with senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ questioning BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta’s claim that he was assaulted during the melee on Saturday.

“The BJP MP has not spoken the truth. We are giving a detailed account to bring the truth to fore. Authorities have acted unilaterally and all the FIRs have common names of Pramod Tiwari and CLP leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’. We have videos covering the MP’s visit, from his arrival at the venue to the time he left the place, showing there was no assault on the MP, as claimed,” said Tiwari and Mona while speaking to media persons here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress Committee announced statewide demonstrations on Tuesday to demand a judicial probe into the incident and withdrawal of cases against the Congress leaders.

The state government had on Sunday placed circle officer Lalganj (Pratapgarh) Jagmohan Singh under suspension for failing to deploy adequate police force at Sangipur development block where leaders of the two political parties were scheduled to attend the event.

Tiwari said the MP was scheduled to reach the venue around 12pm while Congress MLA Mishra had given a programme to reach there at 3pm. But the BJP MP reached late and entered the auditorium with 14 to 15 people.

The MP was welcomed and the CLP leader vacated her chair for him. One of his supporters snatched the mike and slogans were raised in favour of the MP, said Tiwari.

Mishra said this slogan shouting was countered by those sitting in the audience and the MP made no efforts to bring the situation under control. The BJP MP could not be reached for his comments.

