Update Aadhaar biometrics of kids aged 5–7 for free

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked parents and guardians to complete the mandatory biometric update of their children who have turned five but are yet to update their Aadhaar biometrics. The update is free of cost between the ages of five and seven, and UIDAI has begun sending SMS alerts to mobile numbers linked with such Aadhaar profiles.

UIDAI officials said the biometric update is crucial to keep a child’s Aadhaar number active and usable. Children who enrolled in Aadhaar before the age of five did not have their fingerprints or iris scan captured. Therefore, when a child turns five, it becomes compulsory to update their Aadhaar with biometric data — including fingerprints, iris scan, and a fresh photograph.

The UIDAI has also warned that failure to complete the biometric update after age seven could lead to deactivation of the child’s Aadhaar number, as per existing rules.

Officials emphasised that a valid and updated Aadhaar is essential for children to access services such as school admissions, entrance exams, scholarships, and direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes. Without the MBU, the child may face issues in availing these facilities where Aadhaar authentication is required.

For further assistance, parents can visit the official UIDAI website or contact their nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.