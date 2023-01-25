UP Diwas: Around 100 ODOP stalls display indigenous products at Shilpgram

Around 100 stalls of ODOP (One District One Product) products have been set up at the Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow on the occasion of UP Diwas which was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Products like sports goods (Meerut), banana fibre products (Kushinagar), metal art (Aligarh), textile products (Barabanki), kalanamak rice (Siddharthnagar), and several more are on display to be sold to the visitors.

However, on the first day of the UP Diwas celebrations, the visitor footfall was quite low.

“I have not sold any item today, some people were there in the morning, but venue is empty for a few hours now,” said Mohammad Mehfooz from Chinhat, who was managing a stall of idols. “The cheapest statue here is for ₹300 and the most expensive one costs ₹5000. We will have more expensive wares by tomorrow that will be arranged outside the stall as there isn’t enough space,” he said.

Likewise, the tribal development department and the department of rural development have also set up stalls at the venue.

Apart from these stalls, the centre of attraction at the venue is the gallery set up by the department of tourism. This resplendent gallery has display of different districts of UP showing tourism sites at each of these places. A corner of this display holds stalls of different types of millets and millet products such as cookies, macaroni and khakhra.

A Noida-based startup named ‘Millets for Health’ has displayed several types of the grain like proso millets, pearl millets, finger millets and others; they also have gluten free millet noodles and pastas to offer. “Our khakhras are the cheapest at Rs39 and our laddoos are probably our most expensive products at Rs300,” said Rajeev Pandey, co-founder of the company.

Meanwhile, there were few visitors left at the venue in the late afternoon where the cultural programmes were being organised.

“There were many people in the morning when the CM was here, the place was almost full,” said Kamlesh Kumar Pathak from the department of culture who was managing the stage event.

The line-up for Tuesday included dhediya folk dance performance, karma folk dance, dance dramas, devotional songs by Kanhaiya Mittal, poetry symposiums, aalha folk music and more.

The UP Diwas celebrations will conclude on January 26.