UPEIDA upgrades its mobile app facilitating inspection of projects

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has initiated the steps to upgrade its mobile app to facilitate the inspection of ongoing development projects on highways connected to industrial corridors in the state.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

UPEIDA’s work inspection app will be upgraded and equipped with modern technology, said a state government official.

The software, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited (UPECL), is currently being utilised by the authorities, and the responsibility for upgrading it will be handed over to a service provider agency. Through the Request for Proposal (RFP) medium, the selection of a service provider agency will be determined through the e-bidding process among the empaneled agencies in UPECL, he said.

Along with upgrading the mobile app, the service provider agency will incorporate several features including a database of highways falling under the jurisdiction of UPEIDA, record of the work carried out by the companies that secured contracts during the annual contract period for evaluation of the ongoing construction and development works on all these highways to assist in the evaluation and settlement of issues related to the ongoing activities on the expressway, he said.

The app will include contact details of officials and individuals, which will help in facilitating communication with them and fixing accountability. This will not only enhance the evaluation process but also expedite the dispute resolution process, ensuring a precise assessment of the real status of all construction projects and providing momentum to the work, he said.

UPEIDA will also provide six advanced high-roof ambulances with advanced life support systems on the expressways. These ambulances will be initially leased for a period of one year.