 UPERC may amend rules to benefit consumers after Centre’s notification - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / UPERC may amend rules to benefit consumers after Centre’s notification

UPERC may amend rules to benefit consumers after Centre’s notification

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 26, 2024 09:49 PM IST

The Union power ministry issued a notification on February 22, giving effect to amended consumer rights.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) may make corresponding changes in the Electricity Supply Code-2005 due to the amendment to the Consumer Rights Rules 2020 by the Union government.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Union power ministry issued a notification on February 22, giving effect to amended consumer rights. According to the new rules, applicants will get a new power connection within 3 days in metropolitan areas, 7 days in municipal areas, and 15 days in rural areas.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The new rules also set maximum time limit for solar rooftop installation and put restrictions on resident welfare associations from overcharging consumers while issuing power connections to residents of multi-storey buildings

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Monday met UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar and urged him to call a Supply Code Review Panel meeting to discuss changes in the Electricity Supply Code-2005 in view of the Centre’s notification.

“The Centre’s amendments will benefit consumers in UP but for them to get benefits early and corresponding amendments by the UPERC in its Supply Code was needed,” Verma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On