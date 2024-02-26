UPERC may amend rules to benefit consumers after Centre’s notification

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) may make corresponding changes in the Electricity Supply Code-2005 due to the amendment to the Consumer Rights Rules 2020 by the Union government. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Union power ministry issued a notification on February 22, giving effect to amended consumer rights. According to the new rules, applicants will get a new power connection within 3 days in metropolitan areas, 7 days in municipal areas, and 15 days in rural areas.

The new rules also set maximum time limit for solar rooftop installation and put restrictions on resident welfare associations from overcharging consumers while issuing power connections to residents of multi-storey buildings

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma on Monday met UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar and urged him to call a Supply Code Review Panel meeting to discuss changes in the Electricity Supply Code-2005 in view of the Centre’s notification.

“The Centre’s amendments will benefit consumers in UP but for them to get benefits early and corresponding amendments by the UPERC in its Supply Code was needed,” Verma said.