UPESSC reopens application portal for asst prof (BEd) posts

PRAYAGRAJ Acting on the directions of the Allahabad high court, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has reopened the online application portal for recruitment to 107 assistant professor (BEd) posts in aided non-government colleges under Advertisement No. 51. Eligible candidates can submit their applications from Friday to July 20, the commission said. (For Representation)

Eligible candidates possessing the prescribed qualifications as on April 28, 2026 can submit their applications from Friday to July 20, the commission said. The recruitment for the 107 assistant professor (BEd) posts was originally advertised along with other assistant professor vacancies under Advertisement No. 51 by the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission with the last date for applications fixed as August 31, 2022.

However, on December 9, 2022, the Allahabad high court, while deciding a petition filed by Anju and two others, quashed the BEd recruitment advertisement, holding that the prescribed eligibility criteria were not in conformity with the norms of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The court directed the commission to issue a fresh advertisement.

The commission challenged the order before a division bench of the high court and later the Supreme Court, but both appeals were dismissed. Following the constitution of the new commission, a fresh advertisement was issued on May 23, 2025, restricting eligibility to candidates who possessed the requisite NCTE-prescribed qualifications by August 31, 2022, the last date of the original advertisement.

The eligibility cut-off was challenged by Roshan Kumar Pandey and 11 other candidates who acquired the minimum qualifications after August 31, 2022. They argued that since the recruitment had been re-advertised, all candidates eligible under the fresh advertisement should be allowed to apply.

The high court termed the commission’s decision to limit applications to candidates eligible by August 31, 2022 as arbitrary and unjust. As the recruitment process had already commenced, the court initially directed the commission on July 7 last year to reopen the application portal only for the 12 petitioners.

The commission subsequently filed a special appeal. Disposing of the matter, the high court, by its order dated April 28, 2026, directed the commission to invite applications from all candidates eligible as on April 28, 2026.