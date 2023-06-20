The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, among top ranked institutes associated or affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow is going through a period of uncertainty.

Upgradation plan shelved, IET staff seek governor, UP govt’s intervention (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AKTU has shelved the plan to upgrade IET on the lines of Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur. This development along with AKTU’s decision to rename IET as faculty of engineering, has left the institute’s teachers and staff unhappy and who now want the government to step in and address the issue.

“Last month, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended autonomous status of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) for a period of five years to IET. This was because IET has done well in academics, research and placement. It got autonomous status for the first time in 2013. Surprisingly on June 14, AKTU decided to rename IET to faculty of engineering,” said a IET teacher who requested anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some IET staffers have demanded intervention of the governor and the state government. “We are at a threshold where no one knows which way the institute is going,” said another IET teacher.

AKTU vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey said: “We will speak to stakeholders and approach the government for its direction. IET has not prepared its governance yet despite getting autonomous status but we will try to create consensus on the issue by taking professors and staff on board.”

IET had applied for extension of its autonomous status and the Commission, in its meeting held on May 26, approved the recommendation of the standing committee on autonomous colleges to extend IET autonomy for a period of five year from 2023-2024 to 2027- 2028 as per clause 8.1 of the UGC, said an IET official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IET was established by the state government in 1984 as a society governed Institute. It is financed by the state government and administered by AKTU’S executive council.

Those which got upgraded

Harcourt Butler Technological Institute (HBTI) was upgraded to Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur on September 1, 2016 by U.P. government.

Madan Mohan Malaviya Engineering College, Gorakhpur which was established in 1962, was upgraded as Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur in 2013 by the U.P. government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON