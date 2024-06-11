UP Mango Festival: Field day in mango belt!

Mango lovers in the state capital visited an orchard in the Mall locality, en route Malihabad, the mango capital of the world, on Sunday. Driven by their love for the king of fruit’s, Lucknowites and visitors from other locations also reached Madhvendradeo Singh orchard during the festival organised by Lucknow Farmers Market and Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival team. Mango lovers participating at mango eating competition (HT Photo)

The main attraction of the festival was the activities organised by the team to give visitors a taste of village and rural life.

“Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a tractor ride, camel ride, splash at tubewell, pottery making experience, grooving in the orchards, experiencing mangoes on tree. These are unique experiences that city people usually don’t experience,” tells organiser Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah, founder of Awadh Mango Growers Association.

Jyotsna mentioned the excitement of a visitor from Dublin named Alexandra, who was particularly fascinated by the different types of fresh mangoes, tree climbing, and the mango chutney and mango kheer.

Children also had a great time participating in sports, climbing and swinging on mango trees, making pottery, and observing artisans at work.

More is in store for mango lovers-a Mango Festival is scheduled for June 23 at Vintage Village, Daina, with a farmers market and cultural events to be held at Cheshire Home, South City, Lucknow on June 16 and 17.

Cycle ride to mango fest

Major General Salil Seth, General Officer Commanding, Madhya UP Sub Area, cycled down 34 km from Lucknow Cantonment to Mall to attend the festival.

“I decided to make my journey even more exciting by cycling to the event! This not only gave a fun twist to my participation but also fit perfectly with the festival’s eco-friendly and sustainable ethos. The festival’s commitment to supporting ecotourism and agribusiness, thus boosting the rural economy, was truly inspiring. From enjoying traditional recipes to vibrant music, it was a true celebration of the “King of Fruits,” he says.

His wife Kiran Seth, a psychologist, was also present at the festival.