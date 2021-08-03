Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

UP MLAs to undergo Covid tests for monsoon session, says Yogi 

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said this while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting in the state capital on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Covid-19 review meet in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said all necessary arrangements should be made to conduct Covid-19 tests on members and employees for the forthcoming monsoon session of state legislature commencing here on August 17.

Yogi was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting here.

Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit had also said all preparations would be made to follow the Covid-19 protocol during the monsoon session.

Asked whether vaccination would be made mandatory for the session, he said the members were well aware of the vaccination drive and all necessary steps, required to follow Covid-19 protocol, would be taken.

Those aware of developments said the state assembly secretariat would take appropriate steps soon.

Meanwhile, principal secretary, state assembly, Pradeep Dubey issued notification about commencement of monsoon session from August 17.

