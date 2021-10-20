UPPCL announces interest-waiver scheme for consumers

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Wednesday announced a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) seeking to waive off surcharge (interest) payable on electricity dues, provided consumers clear their arrears at one go.

The scheme, according to energy minister Shrikant Sharma, will be applicable to farmers, domestic and commercial consumers and they can avail of the same between October 21 and November 30. “The scheme takes care of the interests of farmers and small domestic and commercial consumers,” he said.

Under the domestic and commercial consumers using load up to 2 kw and farmers using tube well connection of any load will have the benefit of 100% waiver of surcharge on their bills with domestic consumers having additional facility of paying their dues in six instalments.

“The interest waiver in case of commercial and domestic consumers using loads more than 2 kw and maximum up to 5 kw will be 50%,” the minister said. “Under this scheme, cases pertaining to permanent disconnections and cases pending in various courts will also be entertained and disposed of,” he said.

Meanwhile, UPPCL chairman M Devraj has asked officials to make wide publicity of the OTS and also organise special camps so that the maximum number of consumers can benefit.