The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Friday launched a state-wide campaign to telephonically contact and ask consumers to pay their electricity dues, besides finding out and speedily disposing of their complaints, if any.

UPPCL bosses to call users urging them to clear power dues

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This drive, according to UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, will continue uninterruptedly till September 30 with a view to establish a better contact between corporation personnel and consumers and recovering the full cost of electricity supplied to consumers.

“The UPPCL chairman, managing director and directors, and discom managing directors will contact 10 users over phone every day during the drive,” Goel said. “Similarly, discoms’ directors and other officials at the discom headquarters will call 15 consumers every day; chief engineers, SDOs and JEs will call 30 consumers each and so on,” he added.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), meanwhile, has issued a notice to the UPPCL asking it to reply to complaints about the change in tariff schedule in many towns on the grounds of an increase in supply hours there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action comes after the commission chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma complained that in many districts the urban tariff was being charged from consumers under the rural schedule on the plea that they were getting more power. Verma said that tariff schedule could not be changed merely by increasing the supply hours.

The commission has asked the UPPCL to reply within 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON