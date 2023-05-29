Provide partial bill payment facility to consumers, UPPCL chief tells officials

LUCKNOW UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj on Monday directed engineers to provide consumers the facility of partial bill payment. He also clarified that consumers did not need to seek approval from anyone to avail this service, which was available in both online and offline modes.

Consumers can use part payment facility more than once in a month. (Pic for representation)

Presiding over a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan here, he said under the facility being provided in urban and rural areas alike, a consumer could get his snapped power connection restored after paying a minimum 25% of the dues and clear the remaining arrears in easy installments.

“Consumers can use part payment facility more than once in a month,” said Devraj, adding the objective of the facility was to save consumers from the situation of their power connection being disconnected for non-payment of dues.

“Make wide publicity of part payment facility and ensure the same to consumers, as per their requirement,” the chairman told officials.

