UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap

Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.

“Though in a precarious financial state, the UPPCL is considering purchasing more power from the energy exchange to meet the increased power demand in the state,” an official said.

Data available with the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) showed that the UPPCL met only 19000 MW of around 21,000 MW demand resulting in a deficit of 2,000 MW.

The rural areas, as per the data, got the supply for 13.40 hours in place of 18 hours schedule and nagar panchayats (semi-urban towns) got power 19.28 hours supply against the 21.30 hours schedule. The tehsil- headquarters (small towns) were supplied power for 19.44 hours as against 21.30 hours roster.

“This 3–4-hour emergency rostering is in addition to the load shedding caused due to local faults,” the official pointed out.

Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma reviewed the power supply position in the districts under the Lucknow and Agra discom in a meeting here on Tuesday. The minister reiterated the chief minister’s directives to the officials. The minister told the officials to make all efforts to provide electricity to the consumers as per the roster. He also warned of action in case of any laxity.

He also appealed to the consumers to clear their dues for UPPCL to give better services. He told officials to ensure that all consumers get correct bills on time.