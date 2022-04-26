UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap
Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.
“Though in a precarious financial state, the UPPCL is considering purchasing more power from the energy exchange to meet the increased power demand in the state,” an official said.
Data available with the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) showed that the UPPCL met only 19000 MW of around 21,000 MW demand resulting in a deficit of 2,000 MW.
The rural areas, as per the data, got the supply for 13.40 hours in place of 18 hours schedule and nagar panchayats (semi-urban towns) got power 19.28 hours supply against the 21.30 hours schedule. The tehsil- headquarters (small towns) were supplied power for 19.44 hours as against 21.30 hours roster.
“This 3–4-hour emergency rostering is in addition to the load shedding caused due to local faults,” the official pointed out.
Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma reviewed the power supply position in the districts under the Lucknow and Agra discom in a meeting here on Tuesday. The minister reiterated the chief minister’s directives to the officials. The minister told the officials to make all efforts to provide electricity to the consumers as per the roster. He also warned of action in case of any laxity.
He also appealed to the consumers to clear their dues for UPPCL to give better services. He told officials to ensure that all consumers get correct bills on time.
BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.
Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead
PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda. Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.
Kashmiri students, held for celebrating Pakistan win, freed from Agra jail
Three Kashmiri students, booked for celebrating Pakistan cricket team's victory over India in a T20 World Cup match last year, were finally released from Agra's district jail on Monday after they completed all legal formalities. The students were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges, besides other charges, for their act. Jammu Kashmir Students' Association national spokesperson Nasir Khuehami welcomed the release of the Kashmiri students.
Raj takes a leaf out of uncle’s book, to try win over Aurangabad
On 1 May, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is gradually taking a turn towards right-wing politics, is scheduled to hold a rally at Aurangabad in Marathwada, around 350 km from Mumbai.
