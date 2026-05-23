UPPCL directs vigilance, faster fault repairs amid rising power demand

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chairman and additional chief secretary (energy) Ashish Goyal on Saturday directed officials across the state to maintain heightened vigilance, avoid routine shutdowns during the ongoing heatwave and ensure immediate resolution of transformer failures, snapped wires and tripping incidents to maintain uninterrupted power supply. The review covered cities including Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Kanpur, among others. (For representation)

Reviewing the state’s power supply situation through a video conference at Shakti Bhawan here, Goyal instructed officials to ensure scheduled power supply and intensify patrolling of substations and sensitive areas.

He also ordered special vigilance drives in areas witnessing a sudden rise in power load at night to check possible power theft and prevent excessive burden on transformers and lines.

The review covered cities including Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Kanpur, among others.

Officials informed the chairman that efforts were being made to ensure 18-hour power supply in rural areas and 24-hour supply in urban areas. Night duty arrangements have been made at substations, while senior officials have been deployed for late-night monitoring, they said.

Goyal also directed quick disposal of complaints received on the 1912 helpline and speedy processing of applications on the Jhatpat portal. He warned that negligence affecting power supply would invite action.

Engineer suspended over power disruption

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited managing director Mayur Maheshwari on Saturday suspended an executive engineer posted in Ghaziabad over alleged negligence that led to disruption at a 220 KV substation during the ongoing heatwave.

According to an official order, a conductor failure on the 220 KV Muradnagar-Bapudham line on May 18 disrupted supply at the Madhuban substation. A review found that a 220 KV bay had remained under breakdown since May 8, leaving the substation dependent on a single source without adequate backup arrangements.

Citing serious negligence, the managing director suspended executive engineer Rahul with immediate effect and initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.