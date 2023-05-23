UP Power Corporation Ltd implements green power tariff

LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Tuesday introduced the green power tariff as provided by the UP Electricity Commission (UPERC) in its previous tariff order a year ago.

UPPCL chairman has directed all discoms to consider applications of consumers who have applied for adoption of green tariff and issue a certificate to them accordingly. (Pic for representation)

“UPPCL chairman M Devraj has directed all discoms to consider applications of consumers who have applied for adoption of green tariff and issue a certificate to them accordingly,” a UPPCL spokesman said.

The regulatory body had approved the green energy tariff at ₹0.54/kWh in the state for all consumer categories, except domestic and agriculture.

So far, State Bank of India (SBI) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) had applied for the green tariff in the state, he said.

“After opting for green energy tariff, a consumer can also opt out of it by giving an application to this effect to the executive engineer (distribution). But the non-green tariff will be applicable only after the new tariff order,” the spokesman said.

The green energy tariff is optional for consumers. Anyone going for green energy tariff has to be supplied with renewable energy as per discoms’ RPO (renewable purchase obligation).