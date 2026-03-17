UPPCL orders zero tolerance for transformer damage

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has directed power distribution companies across the state to adopt a zero tolerance approach toward damage to distribution transformers and step up monitoring of the power supply network. Ashish Kumar Goyal, UPPCL chairman, asked officials to ensure strict vigilance to prevent transformer damage. (For Representation)

The directive was issued following a review meeting held at the UPPCL headquarters earlier this month with senior officials of all power discoms, according to the minutes of the meeting. Ashish Kumar Goyal, UPPCL chairman, asked officials to ensure strict vigilance to prevent transformer damage and take prompt action wherever such incidents occur.

In a communication sent to managing directors and chief engineers of the distribution companies, the chairman also stressed the need to intensify recovery of pending electricity dues. Discoms have been asked to contact consumers who had registered under the electricity bill settlement scheme but have not yet deposited the remaining amount and ensure timely payments.

Officials were further directed to speed up installation of prepaid and smart meters, particularly at distribution transformers where the work is still pending. The chairman also emphasised completion of annual maintenance of power infrastructure, including lines and transformers, within the stipulated time to ensure reliable electricity supply.

Besides, distribution companies have been instructed to process vendor payments strictly through the Vendor Bill Tracking System (VBTS) and ensure better monitoring of ongoing works. All discoms have been asked to submit compliance reports to the UPPCL headquarters.