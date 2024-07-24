UPPCL to better power infra in 81 urban bodies

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a call for proposals to address the inadequate electricity infrastructure in 81 newly created urban bodies across the state so that power connections can been issued to people living under their jurisdictions. For Representation Only (HT File)

Among them are Mohanlalganj and Malihabad in Lucknow district. These two bodies were expanded a year ago by incorporating some rural areas into them.

According to people in the know, field engineers have been given a 15-day deadline to submit detailed proposals for the development of necessary infrastructure to the UPPCL director distribution.

“UPPCL managing director Pankaj Kumar has issued written directions to all discoms in this regard, asking them to forward proposals,” a senior UPPCL official said.

These urban bodies, along with many others, were carved out of rural areas under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Srajan Yojana and previously left out of the infrastructure development plans, leading to significant gaps in their power supply capabilities.

“The department of urban development has committed to providing the necessary funds to support the creation and enhancement of the required infrastructure in these bodies as it for other similar bodies previously,” a senior UPPCL official said.

The move aims to ensure that these urban bodies receive reliable and adequate electricity, which is crucial for their growth and development. “It often becomes impossible to issue new power connections there due to lack of electricity infrastructure,” he said.