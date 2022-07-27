UPPSC declares PCS (Pre)-2022 results; 5,964 candidates successful

PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2022.

As many as 5,964 candidates against a total 384 posts on offer were declared successful. The results were made available on the official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

A total of 6,02,974 candidates had applied online for the examination held on June 12. Of these, 3,29,310 candidates had appeared for the exam. The UPPSC had set up 1,303 examination centres in 28 districts of UP.

According to the commission’s secretary Jagdish, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the main examination and the successful candidates for the submission of online applications.

Qualifying the Civil Services Aptitude Test was a must in the preliminary examination and it was mandatory for all candidates to score a minimum of 33% in it.

The information about the marks/cut-off marks etc of the candidates will be made available on the official website of the commission after the declaration of the final selection results, the UPPSC secretary shared.

Around 350 posts, including 39 of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), 93 of deputy SP and 36 of block development officer (BDO), 34 posts of naib tehsildar and 13 of basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) are on offer.

PCS (Mains)-2022 is scheduled to be conducted by UPPSC from September 27, 2022.