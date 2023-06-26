UP PCS (pre)-2023 results out, 4,047 qualify for mains

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2023, on Monday night.

UP PCS-2023 preliminary examination that was held on May 14. (For Representation)

A total of 4,047 candidates against a total 254 posts on offer have been declared successful. The results have been made available on the official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had applied online for the PCS-2023 examination that was held on May 14. Of them, 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in it. UPPSC had set up a total of 1,241 examination centres in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the commission’s secretary Ashok Kumar, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the mains examination and allow the successful candidates submission of their online applications/examination fee.

The information about the marks/cut-off marks etc of the candidates will be made available on the official website of the commission after the declaration of the final selection results, the UPPSC secretary said.

