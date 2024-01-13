UPPSC exam calendar 2024 out: PCS (pre) on March 17, mains from July 7

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its recruitment examinations’ calendar-2024. As per it, the state’s most prestigious Combined State Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, commonly known as PCS (pre)-2024, is proposed to be held on March 17, while PCS (mains) exam is scheduled to start from July 7. Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters. (HT file)

The final results of PCS-2023, conducted to fill 254 vacant posts and whose interview round concluded on January 12, is proposed to be declared within just nine months of the preliminary exams. This has given hope that the final results of PCS-2024 will also get declared in November or December this year itself.

Candidates hoping for LT grade (assistant teacher) and lecturer recruitment in government secondary schools have, however, been left disappointed with the new calendar. The exam date of this recruitment is not mentioned in the calendar.

However, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar has made it clear that after determining the qualification equivalence from the government-level on some posts like lecturer and LT grade teachers, block education officers etc, these recruitment examinations will also be adjusted against the reserved dates of the new calendar.

Though recruitment exams like Medical Officer Unani (Screening) Examination-2023, Medical Officer (Homeopathic) and Residential Medical Officer (Screening) Examination-2023, Medical Officer Homeopathic (Screening) Examination-2023 and Scientific Officer (Screening) Examination-2023 have been given a place in the calendar.

However, some others for posts like lecturers will be organised only after the proposed rules related to the screening examination of Government Degree College are approved by the state government, the officials made clear.

The recruitment examination of some posts like Combined State Agricultural Service Examination, Combined State Engineering Service Examination etc will be adjusted in the reserved dates after getting approval regarding syllabus etc from the state government.

The UPPSC secretary has made it clear that all the dates mentioned in the annual calander are probable/tentative in nature. Therefore, dates may be changed under special circumstances.

“The Commission has reserved 22 dates for the examinations this year. It is expected from the candidates that they should immediately complete the process of one time registration (OTR) and obtain OTR number so that they do not face any difficulty in filling in the application forms during the period after issuing of the advertisements of the posts,” he said.

Recruitment exams, their probable dates

Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer etc (Preliminary) Exam-2023: February 11

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Exam-2024: March 17

Staff Nurse (Unani/Ayurvedic) (Male/Female) Preliminary Exam-2023: March 22

Assistant Town Planner Preliminary Exam 2023: April 7

Additional Private Secretary Exam-2023 (Shorthand/Typing): From April 9

Staff Nurse Allopathy (Male/Female) Main Exam-2023: April 24

Staff Nurse (Unani/Ayurvedic) (Male/Female) Main Exam-2023: June 9

Assistant Town Planner Main Exam-2023: From June 19

Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Exam-2024: From July 7

Review Officer/ARO etc (Main) Exam-2023: From July 28

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education (Study) Service Exam-2021 (Residual Subject): August 18

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education (Study/Training) Service Exam-2023: August 25

Medical Officer Unani (Screening) Exam-2023: September 15

Medical Officer Homeopathic, Residential Medical Officer (Screening)

Exam 2023 and Medical Officer Homeopathic (Screening) Exam-2023: October 20

Scientific Officer (Screening) Exam 2023: November 17