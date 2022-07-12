UPPSC PCS (Mains)-2021 results: 1,285 candidates qualify for interview round

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-2021, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2021.

“In all, 1,285 candidates have been declared successful against existing vacancies of 623 posts. They will now have to appear for the interview round the details of which will be declared later,” UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.

The secretary said the results were available on the official website of UPPSC — http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of candidates.

For some of these posts, candidates in the set ratio against available vacant posts have not been declared successful for the interview round due to unavailability of candidates possessing minimum qualifying norms, he added.

The PCS (Mains)-2021 was conducted at centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between March 23 and 27, 2022 in which a total of 5,957 candidates had appeared.

The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful. A total of 3,21,273 of the registered 6,91,173 candidates had appeared in the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2021 held at 1,505 examination centres in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2021.

The UPPSC secretary said final details of marks obtained and category wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of final results of the recruitment exam.

As a result, no applications would be entrained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, he said.

He also made clear that the results of these recruitment exams were subject to the final decision of the Allahabad high court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The posts for which recruitment took place are deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant homeguards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, district cane officer U.P. agriculture service group “B” (development branch), superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS & other equivalent administrative posts, assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner among others.

PHOTO CAPTION: UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

K Sandeep Kumar

9415235145