UPPSC to hold direct interviews to fill 2,382 posts of specialist docs

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold interviews for direct recruitment on 2,382 posts of specialist doctors under the department of medical and health services (allopathy) from February 16, said UPPSC officials in the know of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission had taken online applications for these posts from December 5, 2022 to January 5, 2023 for which only 2,129 candidates had applied. Due to fewer applications as compared to the posts on offer, instead of conducting a screening test, the commission has now decided to conduct direct interviews, they add.

Interviews are starting from February 16 for 52 posts of medical officer (forensic specialist), 46 for medical officer (dermatologist) and 68 for medical officer (radiologist) among others. Interviews will also be held for direct recruitment of assistant professor in medical education department advertised earlier in 2021-22, said Vinod Kumar Singh, joint secretary, UPPSC. “For this, UPPSC has uploaded relevant information on its official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in for the benefit of the candidates,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPPSC had issued an advertisement on December 5, 2022, for recruitment to the vacant posts of allopathy medical officer grade-2. Online applications were taken till January 5 for the recruitment of experts in 15 subjects but just 2,129 applications were received against 2,382 vacant posts. After scrutiny of the documents and applications, now the process of interview will start.

There will be an interview for three subjects on February 16. In this, against 68 posts of radiologist, eight candidates have been called. In this, offline applications were taken from 42 candidates but most of them were excluded after the verification process. Likewise, six candidates have been called against 46 posts of dermatologist on offer. Earlier, 28 candidates had applied for the post but only six have been shortlisted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, 18 candidates have been called against 52 posts of forensic specialist. Offline applications were received from 38 candidates for this post but documents of 20 failed to make them qualify for interview, said officials. Meanwhile, interviews for recruitment of assistant professor in government medical colleges would also be held on February 14 and 15.

Recruitment on six posts of assistant professor (pathology) will be held on February 15 for which 63 candidates have been called. One candidate has been called for interview on February 14 against three posts of assistant professor (gastroenterology).