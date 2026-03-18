The Gautam Buddh Nagar district, popularly known as Noida, once again turned out to be the favourite destination for developers. UPRERA approves 24 projects for 13 dists

Among the 24 real estate projects approved by UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA), the highest number of projects, investment value, and units approved were in Gautam Buddh Nagar. A total of five projects with an estimated investment of ₹5,218.41 crore were approved in the district.

These approvals were finalised at the 198th meeting of the regulatory authority on Tuesday.

The UP RERA approved 24 new real estate projects with a total estimated investment of ₹6,841.85 crore.

Through these projects, approximately 7,830 residential and commercial units will be developed across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

These projects include a mix of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments of plots, villas and shops.

Commenting on the approvals, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, chairman, UPRERA, stated that the regulatory authority continues to focus on ensuring transparency, regulatory compliance, and timely completion of projects.

He emphasized that a structured and transparent approval process encourages responsible development and strengthens the confidence of both investors and homebuyers.

He reiterated that UPRERA remains committed to promoting balanced and sustainable growth of the real estate sector across the state.

Project approvals in 13 districts

Among all districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded the highest number of projects, investment value, and units approved.

A total of five projects with an estimated investment of ₹5,218.41 crore were approved in the district.

These projects will lead to the development of 2,969 units, including three commercial projects, one residential project, and one mixed-use development, further strengthening the district’s position as a major real estate investment destination in Uttar Pradesh.

The state capital, Lucknow, ranked second in terms of number of approved projects and total units.

The regulatory authority approved four projects in Lucknow with a combined investment of ₹132.65 crore.

These projects will result in the development of 651 units, including three residential projects and one commercial project.

In Agra, three residential projects were approved with a total investment of ₹162.75 crore, which will add 312 residential units to the city’s organised housing supply.

Similarly, Ghaziabad also received approval for three projects attracting an estimated investment of ₹83.85 crore. These projects will create 468 units, including two commercial developments and one residential project.

Among other districts, Mathura received approval for one residential project worth ₹9.13 crore, which will add 136 residential units. In Saharanpur, one residential project involving an investment of ₹324.95 crore was approved, under which 803 residential units will be developed.

In Meerut, the RERA approved one residential project worth ₹183.63 crore, which will include 167 residential units.

Baghpat received approval for one commercial project with an investment of ₹11.25 crore, involving the development of 97 units.

Further approvals include one residential project in Gorakhpur with an investment of ₹30 crore comprising 182 units, and one residential project in Varanasi worth ₹11.20 crore, which will add 65 residential units.

Additionally, Banda received approval for one residential project involving ₹86.84 crore of investment with 501 units to be developed. In Hapur, one commercial project worth ₹128.10 crore was approved, which will include 912 commercial units.