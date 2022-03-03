UPRTOU to conduct exams in offline mode from March 15

Examinations for the session December 2021 of the lone state open varsity of UP — Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj — would begin from March 15.

UPRTOU vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh informed that the examination of undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses would be held for a month and end on April 25. Around 60,000 students will appear in the examination. Around 130 examination centres have been set up across the state.

Many inmates of different jails of the state will also be appearing in these examinations, she shared.

The exams would be held from March 15 to March 23, in three shifts: 7 am to 10 am, 1; am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The examination of certificate, diploma and postgraduate diploma programmes etc will be conducted in the third shift. From March 24 to April 25, the examination of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be conducted in two shifts —9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 2 pm.

Prof Singh said that this time the examination will be conducted in offline mode and would follow the normal hardcopy question paper model. The duration of these exams would be 3 hours.

“There would be some courses for which the university would be taking the exams in OMR format having Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The students are advised to see the timetable where ‘OMR based’ is mentioned in front of the question papers. The time duration of OMR-based question paper will be 2 hours,” said the V-C.

The details related to the examination have been updated on the official website of the university — http://www.uprtou.ac.in/.

Prof Singh also informed that such students who could not appear in the examination in June 2021 session due to Covid-19 infection can also appear in the examination for the December 2021 session without paying a back fee.

The V-C has also given relief to students who appeared in the examination session in June 2021 and are not satisfied with their results. Such students will get the opportunity to improve their marks in the upcoming examination as a ‘back candidate’ by paying the prescribed fee and taking the exams as per the rules set by the university. All such candidates, who come under these two arrangements, must submit all the information on the proforma made available on the varsity website and submit it to the examination department by March 7. After this, the admit cards of the students, who would be appearing in the examination, will be uploaded on the website, said Prof Singh.