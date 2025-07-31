U.P’s 6-month toll rises 18%: 143 accidents, 78 deaths per day

Uttar Pradesh reported a steep rise in road accident deaths in the first six months of 2025, with an average of 78 people losing their lives every day, according to the latest district-wise data released by the transport department. UP reported 14,205 deaths and 25,830 accidents in last 6 months (Jan-Jun 2025) (Sourced)

The state recorded 14,205 deaths in road crashes between January and June this year, an increase of 2,162 compared to the same period in 2024, a jump of 18%. The number of accidents also rose by 15.4%, with 25,830 incidents reported against 22,391 last year. On average, nearly 143 accidents took place every day in the state during this period, the transport department data revealed.

Retired additional transport commissioner (road safety) PS Satyarthi said the rise in casualties and accidents despite ongoing safety measures is a serious concern. “An increase in deaths by 18% and mishaps by 15% despite all possible efforts to improve the situation is certainly a matter of concern for all of us,” he stated.

Smaller districts recorded some of the sharpest spikes in road fatalities. Mahoba saw an 87.5% rise, followed by Bhadohi with 70%, Chitrakoot 56%, Prayagraj 51%, and Mirzapur 50.7%.

Urban centres also witnessed surges in fatalities despite better road infrastructure and police commissionerate systems. Deaths rose by 51% in Prayagraj, 16.4% in Lucknow, 13.3% in Kanpur Nagar, 27% in Agra, and 19% in Varanasi.

A few districts reported a fall in fatalities. Shamli recorded the highest decline at 25.3%, followed by Amroha with a 20.2% drop, Balia with 15.9%, and Meerut with 8.8%. Other districts showing a decrease in deaths include Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Auraiya, and Kushinagar. Mau reported no change.

Chitrakoot led in the accident surge with a 100% rise, while Bhadohi saw an 80.3% increase. Raebareli and Sonebhadra followed with 58.9% and 53.5% increases, respectively.

Although smaller districts recorded sharper percentage growth, the highest number of accidents were still concentrated in urban areas. Lucknow reported 871 accidents, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 784, Prayagraj with 770, and Agra with 746 cases. Meanwhile, districts such as Bijnor, Firozabad, Bareilly, Kushinagar, Balia, Amroha, and Shamli saw fewer mishaps.

In 2024, UP reported 24,118 deaths and 34,665 injuries in 46,052 road accident cases. If the current trend continues, the toll could cross 30,000 deaths by the end of 2025. While UP has fewer reported accidents than some other states, it ranks highest in road crash fatalities nationwide.

To address the rising toll, Satyarthi recommended district-wise reviews in high-risk zones, enforcement of helmet and seatbelt laws, increased highway patrolling, and improved trauma response. He added that long-term improvements in road design, removal of black spots, and sustained public awareness efforts are also essential.