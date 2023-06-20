Amrit Sarovars: Area around water bodies to be developed as Yoga Centres

International Yoga Day will also be observed at all the 12,044 Amrit Sarovars across the state.

The U.P. government has directed that besides being developed as rural tourism hubs, the area around these ponds should also serve as Yoga centres.

According to the state government, all Amrit Sarovars in the state have been cleaned and spruced up for the event on Wednesday following the June 17 instruction by the U.P. rural development minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The department has also asked officials concerned to take photographs of the Yoga Day events at the Amrit Sarovars in villages and upload them on social media. Participants should also be encouraged to take photographs under the Selfie with Yoga (Amrit Sarovars) programme.

The Yoga sessions will be held at the Amrit Sarovar banks, open air gyms and parks there. Members of women self-help groups and Mgnregs (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) workers, other village bodies members and villagers, teachers and the village schools have been asked to attend the Yoga sessions on Wednesday and the organisers should also brief attendees about the benefits of Yoga.

Maurya issued instructions to the rural development department officials that the Yoga Day events should be organised at a grand level just like the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

He also said that UP has overshot building the number of Amrit Sarovars by double, and currently, is the state with the highest number of Amrit Sarovars built under the national Amrit Sarovar Mission.

The Amrit Sarovar Mission:

As part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India’s Independence), the Amrit Sarovar Mission was launched on April 24, 2022, with the objective of developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district across the country. The mission aims to create a total of 50,000 water bodies, each spanning an area of about an acre or more, contributing to the preservation and enhancement of water resources.

