UP’s border hamlet on global map: Karikot village wins responsible tourism award

Karikot village in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has been selected for the prestigious Indian Subcontinental Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Award 2025. This remote village, nestled near the India-Nepal border and adjacent to the lush Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, will be honoured at a ceremony in New Delhi on September 13. Karikot village is situated near the Indo-Nepal border (HT Photo)

Once a lesser-known village, Karikot has emerged as a rural tourism success through locally driven efforts, particularly by the Tharu tribal community by promoting homestays, cross-border eco-tourism, and cultural immersion experiences.

These initiatives have not only created livelihood opportunities for women and youth but have also revived indigenous crafts, cuisine, and folk arts, turning the village into a living museum of Tharu heritage.

Karikot was chosen for demonstrating innovation, community ownership, sustainability, and the ability to inspire scalable models of tourism across rural India.

The award will be conferred at the BLTM Trade Show in New Delhi, where 17 trailblazing institutions from the Indian subcontinent will be recognised under categories like “One to Watch,” “Silver,” and “Gold.”

The jury for the ICRT Awards includes international tourism experts such as Professor Harold Goodwin, founder of ICRT Global; Manisha Pandey, MD of Village Ways; and Charmarie Maelge, director of ICRT Sri Lanka. The panel evaluated entries based on authenticity, replicability, impact, and community involvement.

Rural tourism vision gets a boost

UP tourism principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meshram noted that Karikot’s recognition reflects the government’s broader push to make rural tourism a cornerstone of development. “This is not just about one village, it’s the result of long-term, focused policy interventions like the UP Bed & Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025 and eco-tourism promotion initiatives,” he said.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, “With community-led models and the participation of marginalised groups, Karikot now stands as a model to be replicated across the state.”