UP’s joyride train with see-through coaches will take you through Dudhwa

LUCKNOW UP’s first joyride train on the 170 km-long-meter-gauge route connecting Mailani with Nanpara via the Dudhwa forest reserve is all set to hit the track soon.

The train packed with luxurious, see-through vistadome coaches would not only give a comfortable ride to passengers but also boost eco tourism in the state. The coaches have reached the Mailani junction in Lakhimpur Kheri district, said North Eastern Railway (NER) officials.

“As of now, we have received a set of two vistadome coaches brought from the Mhow Coaching Depot. These are stationed at the Mailani Junction. The special coaches are meant to ply on the Mailani-Nanpara route via Dudhwa Forest Reserve,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NER.

However, NER officials are yet to finalise the time-table and fare of the train.

“Officially it is yet to be decided when the train would hit the track. But it is expected to roll out on World Tourism Day (September 27, 2021),” said a senior official.

Once started, passengers could enjoy the lush green scenic view of Dudhwa National Park from the ultra-modern vistadome coaches. “Initially, the train would be equipped with two vistadome coaches, each having a seating capacity of 60 passengers,” another NER official said highlighting the features of the state-of the art coaches.

What makes these coaches different? The wide glass windows and wide see- through roof enables passengers to enjoy the scenic view. The coaches have the capacity to ply at a speed of 180kmph though they would be operated at a lower speed. The seats can rotate up to 180 degrees and coaches are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, pantry, modular toilets, LED destination board, multi-tier luggage racks, CCTV cameras and other appliances like microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, bottle cooler etc, said the official.

These air-conditioned vistadome coaches were developed by the RDSO. The Janshatabdi Express, flagged off by the Prime Minister on January 17 2021, is equipped with this coach.