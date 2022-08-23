UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura

Uttar Pradesh’s largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

“With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala, the state will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.

UP, he said, ranked fourth in the country on the basis of the number of biogas plants. “To ensure increased production of bioenergy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also emphasising on the need for promoting biotechnology in the state,” he said.

The Adani Total Gas has entered into a public welfare partnership with Shri Mataji Gaushala for this project. Under this, the market price of the cattle dung along with the land on rent from the gaushala and the purchase of the entire quantity of dung has been assured. Also, a provision has been made by dedicating 10 percent of the income to the gaushala.

As per the development plan of the plant, the target has been set to achieve 600 tonnes per day capacity in three phases. In the first phase, a target of 225 tonnes per day is fixed during the first 11 months of launch. There is a target of 10 tonnes per day of CBG (compressed bio-gas), 92 tonnes per day organic manure and 75 tonnes per day rice straw feed stock.

Similarly, in the second phase, the target of 325 tonnes per day will be achieved in a span of 10 months. In this, a target of 24 tonnes per day CBG, 151 tonnes per day organic manure and 150 tonnes per day rice straw and 150 tonnes per day cow dung has been targeted. In the third phase, the capacity of 600 tonnes per day will be completed.

