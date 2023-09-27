UP’s peak power demand may touch record high in 2024

LUCKNOW The peak power demand in Uttar Pradesh may surge to 31,917 mw in 2024-25, which will be close to Maharashtra’s 32,640 mw - the highest in the country, according to a state-wise electricity demand forecast made recently by the Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA).

The highest peak demand projected for 2024-25 is around 4,000 mw more than the highest peak demand recorded so far this year (28,284 mw). (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as an alert to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) that is already grappling with issues related to smooth power supply in the state primarily due to inadequate infrastructure.

UP, according to the forecast, is expected to experience the highest demand in September 2024. The state has been recording the highest demand in August-September for the last few years. The highest peak demand projected for 2024-25 is around 4,000 mw more than the highest peak demand recorded so far this year (28,284 mw).

The demand in April 2024 has been projected at 25,379 mw, 28,291 mw in May, 29,853 mw in June, 30,581 mw in July, 31,585 mw in August and 31,917 mw in September.

In October 2024, the demand will come down to 24,929 mw, 19,413 mw in November and 22,277 mw in December. The peak demand in January, February and March 2025 has been projected at 23,868 mw, 20,686 mw and 21,956 mw, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among other states that may record high peak demand in 2024-25 are Gujarat (24,047 mw), Tamil Nadu (20,806 mw), MP (19,686 mw) and Rajasthan (19,342 mw), as per the projections.

A senior UPPCL official said the demand forecast made by the CEA is most likely to be true considering the fact that this year also the peak demand had already crossed 28,000-mw mark.

As per a historical report prepared by the UP State Load Dispatch Centre (UPSLDC), the highest peak demand recorded in U.P. in March 2011-12 was only 11,767 mw, which rose to 28,284 mw on July 24, 2023.

The highest demand in 2021-22 was 23,867 mw in August and 26,589 mw in September 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The forecast for 2024-25 is an alert that we must pull up our shocks to start upgrading the transmission and distribution infrastructure righaway, so that that there is no forced load shedding and tripping next year,” he said.

Commenting on the CEA’s forecast, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awdhesh Kumar Verma said the way power connections were increasing in the state, the demand in 2024-25 might be more than what has been projected.

“The UPPCL must start working on a warfooting to prepare its transmission and distribution capacities to match the projected demand. Otherwise, the power situation may be very bad between May and September, 2024,” he said. The state’s current transmission capacity is said to be designed to transmit only up to 28,000-29,000 mw power from power plants to distribution sub-stations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPPCL, it is said, is heavily relying on the Centre’s ongoing Reformed Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for strengthening the distribution infra in the state. “But it will have to work with equal zeal on the transmission front,” another UPPCL official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON