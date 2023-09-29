U.P.’s rain deficit pegged at 16%; some districts may receive a few spells

The rainfall deficit in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) as a whole is pegged at 16% which is normal. During this year’s monsoon period starting from June 1, the western U.P. region received 4% more rainfall while the eastern region experienced a rain deficit of 28%, said Mohd Danish, incharge of the Lucknow met office. In Uttar Pradesh, Etah recorded 85% excess rain this season, receiving 934.8 mm of rain against the normal 504.1 mm. Barabanki and Badaun also recorded 50% excess rainfall this year. (HT FILE)

The four-month southwest monsoon ends on September 30, however, on its withdrawal course some parts of the eastern and western Uttar Pradesh may experience a few spells of rain in the next few days like last year, he added.

The monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

In the state, Etah recorded 85% excess rain this season, receiving 934.8 mm of rain against the normal 504.1 mm. Barabanki and Badaun also recorded 50% excess rainfall this year.

The neighbouring district of Barabanki received 1261.8 mm of rain, which is 54% more than the normal rainfall of 820.6 mm. Similarly, Badaun received 1007.4 mm of rain, an excess of 50% compared to the normal rainfall of 671.1 mm.

In contrast, there are several districts that recorded massive rain deficits. For instance, Chandauli experienced a 71% rain deficit as the district recorded only 201.5 mm of rain against the normal 706.5 mm, and Mau registered a 65% rain deficit as the district experienced only 277.5 mm against the normal 787.6 mm.

Kaushambi received only 203.5 mm of rain so far against the normal 548.8 mm, a deficit of 63%, Kushinagar got 278 mm of rain against the normal 741.2 mm- a deficit of 62% and Jaunpur recorded 325.3 mm of rain against the normal 724.7 mm- a deficit of 55%.

