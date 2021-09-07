Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP’s Rohilkhand region sees spike in viral fever, malaria cases

Hospital admissions up in the last six days, average daily figure 22 and 27 in Badaun and Moradabad, respectively
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
A doctor treats a child suffering from viral fever, at a hospital in Kanpur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

LUCKNOW The Rohilkhand region of UP including Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad and Pilibhit districts has witnessed a huge spike in viral fever, dengue and malaria cases over the past week.

Hospital admissions due to viral fever and dengue-like symptoms had gone up in the past six days. The average daily figure was 22 and 27 in Badaun and Moradabad, respectively and 14 each in Bareilly and Pilibhit, said health department officials.

In Bareilly, a 10-year-old boy succumbed to dengue-like symptoms on Monday while another 12-year-old was admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Chief medical superintendent Dr Subodh Sharma said, “A 10- year-old child, who had very low platelets count, was brought to the hospital in a critical state. He succumbed within hours of admission. He had dengue-like symptoms and we sent samples for confirmation.”

The Bareilly administration set up dedicated dengue and malaria wards in response to the confirmed cases of these infections.

Vijay Bahadur Raj, CMS of Badaun district hospital, said: “We receive 1,100 to 1,400 patients in the OPD every day. Most of them have symptoms of viral fever. The patients are being treated symptomatically.” The district reported 39 fresh cases of malaria on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

“So far, we have around 50 confirmed cases of malaria in Badaun but no case of dengue so far,” said the CMS. Close to 28 positive cases of malaria had been reported from Hasanganj village of Salarpur area of Badaun this week. The district administration sent a health team to prevent the spread of malaria infection in the area.

Dr Balveer Singh, CMO, Badaun said, “There has been a sharp increase in cases of viral fever in the district. We are keeping an eye on the situation. Separate malaria and dengue wards have been established in the district hospital and tests are being done to confirm infection. The district has not reported any case of dengue yet.”

On Tuesday, nearly 400 new patients showing symptoms of viral fever were reported in Moradabad while two cases of dengue and malaria each were confirmed. “We have sent 23 and 280 samples of suspected dengue and malaria patients to the lab. The results are awaited,” said MC Garg, chief medical officer (CMO) of Moradabad.

The number of such patients with viral fever like symptoms in Bareilly and Pilibhit district was 700 and 500 respectively.

The health administrations in Bareilly and Pilibhit were facing similar challenges.

Health department officials claimed that the spike in viral fever cases was a norm post monsoon, asserting that the situation was under control.

The Pilibhit administration also confirmed a case of dengue (a 12-year-old boy) on Tuesday. District magistrate Pulkit Khare said, “The health department is keeping a close watch on cases of dengue and malaria. There is no shortage of medicine to treat these infections in the district.”

