UP’s Shamli link in LeT plan: Two more men held in Kairana

Two residents of UP’s Shamli were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the help of the Shamli police, on Friday, in connection with the parcel blast at Darbhanga Railway Station, in Bihar, said UP additional director general (ADG), law and order Prashant Kumar.

The NIA officials stated that the duo is the part of a nexus linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a press note shared by the UP police, the ADG stated that the two individuals, identified as Haji Saleem alias Saleem Ahmad and Kafeel Ahmad, both residents of Shamli’s Kairana, have been arrested by Shamli police and handed over to the NIA probing the parcel blast at platform number 1 of Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17.

The press note read that two brothers, Imran Malik and Nasir Malik, both residents of Kairana, were arrested on Wednesday from their hideout in Hyderabad. The names Saleem Ahmad and Kafeel Ahmad surfaced during interrogation of the previously arrested two brothers.

The ADG said the NIA has taken custody of Saleem and Kafeel for further legal proceedings.

The NIA officials had earlier informed that the investigation into the Darbhanga parcel blast revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of LeT to execute terror attacks across India and cause large scale damage to life and property.

The NIA had taken over the parcel blast case on June 24.

The officials said Imran and Nasir, who had shifted their base to Nampally, Hyderabad, were arrested after their link surfaced in the parcel booked from Secunderabad.

The officials said the Indian based LeT operatives Imran and Nasir acting under directions of Pakistan-based handlers, fabricated an incendiary improvised explosive device (IED), packed it in a parcel of clothing and booked it in a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga.

They said it aimed at causing an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of life and property. They said Nasir had visited Pakistan in 2012 and had received training from LeT handlers in fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals. Along with his brother Imran, he was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT over encrypted communication platforms, they added.